Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Down 38.8% in August

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 135,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RNGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,741. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Byron A. Dunn bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $374,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

