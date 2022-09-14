Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in August

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS REEMF remained flat at $0.53 on Wednesday. 85,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,507. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of -0.15. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

