RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 730.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROLLP traded down $6.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.45. 21,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.67. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,125 shares of company stock worth $16,230,063.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $3,319,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

