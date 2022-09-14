RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $230.89 and last traded at $231.63. 1,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.66.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,125 shares of company stock worth $16,230,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.42 and its 200-day moving average is $200.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 56,177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

