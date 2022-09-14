Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the August 15th total of 101,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Reading International Stock Performance
RDI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.52. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reading International (RDI)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.