Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the August 15th total of 101,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.52. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Reading International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.