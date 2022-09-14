Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Update

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Real Brands Trading Up 22.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBD traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 195,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Real Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Real Brands Company Profile

Real Brands, Inc engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products.

