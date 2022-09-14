Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Up 11.7%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) shares were up 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 5.94 and last traded at 5.92. Approximately 291,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 233,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.30.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Trading Up 15.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

