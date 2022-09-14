Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 181.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.
Red Cat stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,042. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.13. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.
In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson bought 11,600 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,429,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.
