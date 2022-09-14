Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 181.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

Red Cat Trading Up 1.4 %

Red Cat stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,042. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.13. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Insider Activity

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson bought 11,600 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,429,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Cat Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

