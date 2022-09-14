Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 22 Per Share

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redrow Stock Performance

LON RDW opened at GBX 475.63 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 587.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 528.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($8.99).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.58) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Redrow

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

