Redwood Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 76.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Redwood Trust Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.
Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
