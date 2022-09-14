REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 58.0% in August

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

REE Automotive Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of REE Automotive stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 1,360,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,741. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $377.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About REE Automotive

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

