Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 403 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 887,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,726,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 95,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

