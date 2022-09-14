Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,868 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,519. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.27.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

