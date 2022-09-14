Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average is $248.98.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.