Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 127,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,408 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.07. 128,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,255. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

