Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 263 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 299,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,466. The firm has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

