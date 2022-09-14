Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.82. 52,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

