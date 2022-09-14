Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 750 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 232,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

