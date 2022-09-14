Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Purchases $195,395.92 in Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) CEO Ezra Beyman bought 207,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $195,395.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 447,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,733.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ezra Beyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Ezra Beyman bought 49,300 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Ezra Beyman purchased 10,100 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $7,878.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Ezra Beyman purchased 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Ezra Beyman purchased 1,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $910.00.

Shares of RELI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

