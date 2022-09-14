Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Purchases $195,395.92 in Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) CEO Ezra Beyman bought 207,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $195,395.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 447,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,733.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ezra Beyman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Ezra Beyman bought 49,300 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Ezra Beyman purchased 10,100 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $7,878.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Ezra Beyman purchased 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Ezra Beyman purchased 1,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $910.00.
Reliance Global Group Price Performance
Shares of RELI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $10.49.
About Reliance Global Group
Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.
