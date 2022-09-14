Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 143.9% in August

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

REMYY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 25,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,732. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Rémy Cointreau Announces Dividend

About Rémy Cointreau

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

