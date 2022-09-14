Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 143.9% in August

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.33.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
REMYY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 25,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,732. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.
Rémy Cointreau Announces Dividend
About Rémy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Read More
