Renee J. Peterson Sells 6,725 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toro Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TTC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. 777,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,613. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

