Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.25

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.
Renishaw Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.