Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in August

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.0 days.

Renishaw Stock Performance

RNSHF remained flat at $39.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.09. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

