Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 38.7 %

Shares of RENT stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

