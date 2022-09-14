Reserve Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Reserve has a total market cap of $28.79 million and $61,586.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reserve alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 517% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00824668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.

About Reserve

Reserve’s genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance.The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1.Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity.In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether.This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.