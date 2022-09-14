RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RSPI stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,302. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

