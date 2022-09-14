Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXLSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.50 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of RXLSF stock remained flat at $16.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

