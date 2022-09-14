Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.