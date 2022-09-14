Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Invests $850,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 527,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113,016 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 161.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

