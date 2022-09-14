Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New $487,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,871 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.29. 29,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,895. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

