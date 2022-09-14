Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

