Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,647 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

