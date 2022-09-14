Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,348 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.01. 19,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,301. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.46. 3M has a 12-month low of $115.98 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

