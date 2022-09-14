Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.20. 159,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,921,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.