Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes $616,000 Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Southern First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $97,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

