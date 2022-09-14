Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes $7.49 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

