Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes $751,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VFH stock traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $81.99. 513,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,794. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

