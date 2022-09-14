Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,393,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

RTX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.57. 42,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

