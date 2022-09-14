Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €226.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €226.00 ($230.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.25% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETR:RHM traded down €5.10 ($5.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €152.45 ($155.56). 134,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.30 ($77.86) and a 52 week high of €227.90 ($232.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is €173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €186.53.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

