Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €226.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €226.00 ($230.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.25% from the company’s current price.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of ETR:RHM traded down €5.10 ($5.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €152.45 ($155.56). 134,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.30 ($77.86) and a 52 week high of €227.90 ($232.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is €173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €186.53.
About Rheinmetall
