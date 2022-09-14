Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.74. 6,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

