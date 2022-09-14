Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of XPOF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,499. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

