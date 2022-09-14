Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 602,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Umpqua by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 565,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 31,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

