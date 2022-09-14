Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.81% of A10 Networks worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 12,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,457. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,332,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,886 shares of company stock worth $1,609,297 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

