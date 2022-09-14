Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $10.10 Million in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 168,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,810,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 72.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCSI stock traded down 1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is 52.07. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

