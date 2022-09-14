Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 4.2%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 533,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 274,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark downgraded shares of Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$29.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

