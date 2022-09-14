Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 67.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

RIVN opened at 38.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of 33.97 and a 200-day moving average of 35.03. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

