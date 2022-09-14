Robert W. Baird Lowers ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $52.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of ABM opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

