Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 7.1 %

RMTI stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

