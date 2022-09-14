Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 8,832 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,664.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
