Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 1,827 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $283.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

